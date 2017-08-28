Nursing Home Flooded By Harvey Evacuated After Startling Image Goes Viral

DICKINSON, TX (WFLA) – A startling image of senior citizens sitting in waist-deep water amid catastrophic flooding in Texas was shared to social media in a plea that went viral.

At least seven residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas can be seen covered in blankets, sitting on sopping wet furniture.

The woman who owned the nursing home took the photo and her son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh posted it on Facebook and pleaded for emergency help.

The post quickly went viral and the National Guard was notified.

By the early afternoon, McIntosh said the residents had been safely evacuated.

NBC News reports they were taken to higher ground via helicopter and the Coast Guard.

Harvey unloaded devastating floods into the nation’s fourth-largest city on Sunday. Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches (1 meter) for Houston, weather service meteorologist Patrick Burke said.