Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Dismissed Following Jefferson Co. Shooting

According to the Associated Press, records now show that the wrongful-death lawsuit brought forward by Nathaniel Richmond in Jefferson County Court has been dismissed.

Richmond reportedly filed the lawsuit in April against the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority after the death of his mother and a young child in a 2015 house fire.

According to Richmond's lawsuit, the house had exposed electrical wires and missing and inoperable smoke detectors.

The Associated Press reports that the motion to assist the case was filed on Friday.

Officials say that Richmond shot Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. on August 21st in front of the courthouse in Steubenville. A probation officer that was with Bruzzese fatally shot Richmond. The judge is recovering after surgery from the shooting. The name of the probation officer has not been released.

Judge Bruzzese was overseeing the lawsuit.