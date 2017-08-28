W. Va. Red Cross Members Head to Houston

With all of the devastation left behind from Hurricane Harvey, one local organization is stepping in help.

The American Red Cross says they have enough supplies to shelter 28,000 people, and even more supplies are being sent in for another 22,000 people.

The Red Cross in Southeast West Virginia has already sent volunteers to Texas to help those in need and will continue to do so.

"I'm just continually amazed by the willingness of our volunteers to help, they never cease to amaze me," said Courtney Clark, Executive Director

The Red Cross also has an Emergency App that allows people to stay in touch with their loved ones, and it's simple to use.

All people have to do is reply on the app stating they safe from the disaster.

For those of you looking to help out, the Red Cross is accepting donations. You can text "HARVEY" to the number at 90999 or visit their website, redcross.org