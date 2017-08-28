Officials Warn Against Scams When Giving To Hurricane Harvey Victims

A little bit of research can go a long way if you're trying to help flood victims in Texas.

Studies show some people are falling prey to scams as they try to help.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is now giving people tips for making charitable donations after this natural disaster.

The first tip is to do some research to make sure your donation will be used as intended.

People should also evaluate charities using different resources and avoid "look-alike" websites or accounts.

Of course, if you do have any questions, you can always contact an organization to ask how much of each purchase will support the cause. If the organization cannot give you an answer, consider donating another way.

Officials said common signs of a charity scam include no details about how your donation will be used, requests for donations to made payable to a person instead of a charity and offers to pick up donations immediately versus in the mail or online.