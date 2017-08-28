Wheeling Police Extends Hiring Date

If you're interested in a career protecting the people of the Ohio Valley, the Wheeling Police Department is looking to hire probationary police officers.

K9 Officer Garrett Pugh told 7News what it takes to become a part of the department.

Zach Drake just graduated from the Police Academy, now he's in the driver seat of a Wheeling Police Cruiser.

"We're taking these guys and actually putting them in uniform with a badge and a gun and we're going out on the street and answering calls," said Cpl. Garrett Pugh, K9 Officer.

He's in week two of his 16 weeks of field training with K9 Officer Garrett Pugh, who said the most valuable lesson he's learning is officer safety.

"It's our goal every single day to go home to our families. The smallest little minor thing like earlier our trainee here put his foot underneath of a car. If that car would have sped away, there's a potential for getting run over by a car," said Pugh.

The department just graduated five officers who are now hard at work protecting the streets.

"That shows how good are trainers are and they're able to get these guys out on the street as quickly as they can and still get them a lot of experience and expose them to a lot of scenarios so that they're prepared for anything that they come across," said Pugh.

@WheelingPolice extended their application deadline until Aug 31. I'm riding along to bring you an inside look at the training @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/cJWhDtg0wO — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) August 28, 2017

Pugh says even after that big graduating class, there are still lots of jobs open at the department.

They've extended their application deadline to find the best women and men ready to serve.

The requirements are simple: you must be age 18 to 35, have a high school diploma and valid drivers license, and could within six months live within 45 miles of the department.

"We're looking for a few good people to hire and we're absolutely still taking applications. We sent you through the police academy we get you all the training you need we supply all your uniforms, everything that a person needs to get started in a career in law enforcement."

Applications are due by 4:30 on Thursday August 31.