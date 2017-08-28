Ohio Valley Residents: How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

As catastrophic flooding continues to devastate Houston and other areas of southern Texas, many residents are wondering how they can help when they're so far away.

Officials said there's several options to lend a hand and the best way is to give money to charities that are on the ground and working on disaster relief.

Some options include donating to the American Red Cross by texting HARVEY to 90999.

You can also donate to food banks and animal shelters in Southern Texas.

Some examples include Houston Food Bank, San Antonio Food bank, SPCA of Texas and others.

Of course, while money is important, officials said they also need blood.

Blood centers are already experiencing a shortage and even if you're not in Texas, you can help.

By searching online, residents can look for local blood drives or contact the Red Cross.