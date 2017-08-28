FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Centers

Four counties in West Virginia are receiving assistance from FEMA after devastating flash flooding, including Marshall and Wetzel Counties.

In McMechen, FEMA has set up a Disaster Recovery Center at the former Bishop Donahue High School where people can register for assistance or have any questions answered.

"If you had loses or damages through this, please come in and register. You don't know if you qualify until you actually come in and register, and we can't help you until you register first," said FEMA Public Information Officer Thomas Kempton.

As of Monday morning, FEMA has distributed more than $1.6 million statewide, with $1 million of that in home assistance.

You can register at the Disaster Recovery Center, by telephone at 1-800-621-3362, or online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

You will need to provide personal identification like your Social Security number, address, and a contact number.

After registration, a representative will need to come to your house to inspect the damage, and FEMA encourages you to always ask for identification.

"No FEMA or anyone associated with this disaster will ask you for any money. We don't ask for funding up front for any kind of services provided. There will be none of those kinds of requests. It's really important to ask for identification and that we make sure that people aren't taking advantage of homeowners and renters that have lost property in this incident," said Kempton.

There is also a Disaster Recovery Center set up at Hundred High School for all Wetzel County flood victims. The same types of assistance for individuals and business owners are available there.

The Disaster Recovery Centers in both Marshall and Wetzel Counties are open seven days a week.

You can stop in from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Both locations are handicap accessible and are equipped to serve those with hearing, speech, or other disabilities.