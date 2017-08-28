Local Man Collecting Donations for Small Texas Town

Larger cities like Houston and Corpus Christie are in the spotlight in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but there are many other small towns in southeast Texas that have been impacted by high winds and excessive rainfall.

Paul Smathers and his wife have family in a town called Refugio which saw over 100 mph winds and more than 20 inches of rain.

They have been unable to contact their family because the small town has no electricity or phone access.

They say the area desperately needs help.

"This is a hurricane like nothing in recent history, and Refugio is right in the middle of the eye. Refugio is a town of 2,900 people, and that's the kind of town that's usually forgotten. I saw stories coming out of Texas that people were charging $50 to $90 for a case of water. Think about that, being willing to pay $90 for water so your family can have water to drink. That's what they're in right now," said Smathers.

Paul is collecting money with the goal of renting a truck, filling it with supplies, and taking it down to help the town, and he is asking for your help.

If you are able to make a financial donation, you can do so on Paul's Facebook page at Facebook.com/Paul.Smathers1.

His goal is to raise $10,000, and he is hoping to leave for Texas with the supplies a week from Thursday.