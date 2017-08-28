"Ticket To Nashville" Featuring Ohio Valley Locals

The jukebox musical "Ticket To Nashville" is coming to the Friendly City in just a few short weeks. One of the things that makes "Ticket To Nashville" so special is the inclusion of local talent. The musical will feature 6 locals from all across the Ohio Valley from Woodsfield to Washington.

Karissa Martin, a cast member from Woodsfield, said, "I love that they're bringing in people from Nashville, bigger names is going to be a draw, but then I also love that they got involvement from local people in the area."

Producer Robin Capehart said that they knew that they wanted to have local talent when they started the project, and the actors couldn't be more excited to partake in this special occasion.

Paige Madden, a cast member from Moundsville, said, "It's very important right now in the Ohio Valley right now. We're trying to foster an environment that supports the arts, and to see all these very talented local people come together, it's really exciting, and I think people are going to enjoy it."

The producers went right to work finding those people who would play the perfect part. When the actors were presented with the opportunity, it was hard to pass up.

Woody Pond, a cast member from Wheeling, said, "They're coming to you and saying we have an opportunity for you if you're interested and giving you a chance to try and get this role and try and work on something new and different and big."



Ticket To Nashville will be presented live at Wheeling's Capitol Theatre September 22nd through the 24th.