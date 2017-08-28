How You can Help Harvey Victims

With the widespread devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, the people of south eastern Texas need all the help they can get during the flooding of mass proportions.

People from all over the country are dropping everything to head to the flood torn areas in order to help these people who need all the help they can get right now. Right here in our area, the American Red Cross of Northwest, West Virginia has volunteers in the thick of things. There are 2,000 volunteers in the hard-hit areas with 13 people from the Ohio Valley helping out.

In anticipation of the storm making landfall, the American Red Cross deployed 6,000 volunteers to the areas to setup shelters and they've sent tractor trailers with supplies for nearly 34,000 people.

Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Northwest West Virginia says what the flood victims need most right now is money, "This is going to be a long involved response for many, many weeks, months even. Their total recovery is going to take years, so Red Cross is not going to be walking away next week. We're going to be involved in this along with our disaster partner agencies, the local and state governments down there, and all sorts of different folks to make sure that everybody is taken care of."

There are several ways you can get involved to help these people. West Virginians know from recent experience just how awful the recovery from flooding can be. West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice also vowed on Monday to send West Virginia National Guard assets to Texas.

If you'd like to help, you can log onto redcross.org and click the donate button to make a monetary contribution. You can also send money to our local chapter by mail to 193 29th Street Wheeling, WV 26003.

Or you can text the word 'Harvey' to 90999 to donate $10 from your mobile phone.

If you'd like to donate your time at the epicenter, you can register to do that online as well and you'll also be given specialized training, before heading out to help.

