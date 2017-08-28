Community Comes Together to Help Young Cancer Patient

The community came together this past weekend to uplift a teen in Wellsville who is battling cancer.
Gavin Campbell, 14, is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, and on Saturday there was a charity benefit in his honor. The event was a carnival-style fundraiser with games, a dance competition, a live DJ, and a drunk tank with fire fighter Josh Standbury inside.
Local law enforcement officers even got involved by having pies thrown in their faces to raise money.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.