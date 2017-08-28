Community Comes Together to Help Young Cancer Patient

The community came together this past weekend to uplift a teen in Wellsville who is battling cancer.

Gavin Campbell, 14, is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, and on Saturday there was a charity benefit in his honor. The event was a carnival-style fundraiser with games, a dance competition, a live DJ, and a drunk tank with fire fighter Josh Standbury inside.

Local law enforcement officers even got involved by having pies thrown in their faces to raise money.