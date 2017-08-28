Organizer's put Final Touches on Raceboat Regatta Preps

As the unofficial end of summer looms closer, members of the Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta held their final meeting before the event Monday night to iron out the final details.

In 11 years, Regatta organizers have donated over $60,000 to Easter Seals and one organizer spoke about a new class of racing boats set to appear at this year's event, "This year, we're going to welcome three 'outboard boats', those are boats that have the engines that hang on the back of them and that's a whole different vintage class that's really growing fast. And we're going to have three of those this year, so we're glad about that," said Vintage Raceboat Regatta Co-Director, Debbie Joseph.

She said the committee will be happy to present this year's Henry Lauterbach Award to the fastest man on water in the world. Ken Warby has held that record since 1978 when the boat he piloted reached a speed close to 320 miles an hour!