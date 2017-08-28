Two Jefferson Avenue Buildings Total Losses After Fire

UPDATE:

According to Moundsville Fire Chief Noel Clark, both buildings on Jefferson Avenue impacted by a fire Monday evening are a total loss.

Clark believes the fire may have started above ceiling level.

The former photography business is currently vacant, and officials say that no one was in either building when the fire started.

The Fire Marshal is continuing this investigation.

Stay with 7News as details become available.

UPDATE:

A fire broke out in one of the oldest buildings in the business district in Moundsville late Monday night.

The fire was called out just after 11 p.m. Monday night at 249 Jefferson Ave. The building was the home of the Family Thrift Store and the Ken Blake Photography just moved out about three weeks ago.

When the fire was toned out, officials thought there was someone trapped inside. Fire crews with five different agencies spent the better portion of the overnight hours working to put out the flames, "Flames coming out of the north end of the roof, we were told there could have possibly been entrapment. Firemen got on scene with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and we were able to check the building pretty good and everybody seems to be accounted for at this time," said Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Danny Holmes.

Just minutes before the fire, Dale Baldwin said he had just driven by the building and didn't notice anything unusual, but minutes later he heard a lot of sirens and went to check things out,"I thought I'd look to see what's going on and I walked over and didn't see any cars and I looked across the street and I saw that fire up over top of that building over there. I mean it was over top of that big building."

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but the state fire marshal will be coming in to investigate.

Officials did say the upstairs has been known to have squatters in the past, but it's unclear if there was anyone in the vacant apartments on the second floor when the fire broke out.

At this time, it doesn't seem as if the neighboring building sustained any major damages.



Fire crews from multiple departments are battling a fully involved structure fire at 251 Jefferson Street in Moundsville.

According to Moundsville Police dispatch, one of the buildings is starting to crumble.



Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart said the fire started around 11 p.m.



7News has a crew on the way to the scene.