Two Arrested In Chilling Ohio County Child Abuse Case

Two people in Ohio County have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

Sabrina Hall, 18, and Apollo Rice, 26, of Wheeling are both in the Northern Regional Jail after a weeks long child abuse investigation. Hall is being held on a $60,000 cash-only bond, while Rice is being held on a $15 million cash-only bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a medical examination showed that the 2-year-old victim had facial contusions and swelling, a broken leg, a broken arm, and a ligature mark around the ankle.

The complaint says that Hall told officials that she witnessed Rice put hot sauce in the child's nose and mouth using a syringe, put duct tape over the child's nose and mouth, throw the child over a gate, and hold the child's head under water in the bathtub.

The complaint also says that, when asked whether Hall contacted Child Protective Services, law enforcement, a doctor, neighbor, or anyone to ensure the welfare and protection of the child, Hall answered "no."

Both Rice and Hall will have their preliminary hearings on September 5th as they face severe child abuse charges.

