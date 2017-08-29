Man Jailed for Two Counts of Alleged Malicious Wounding

Ryan Akers, 30, is currently in the Northern Regional Jail facing two felony counts of Malicious Wounding.

In the first criminal complaint, witnesses say that Akers hit two people with an empty vodka bottle during a fight shortly after a party in North Park.

The second complaint says that Akers was allegedly involved in an argument with his girlfriend after her ex called her phone. The complaint states that Akers allegedly starting punching her, and threw her down the stairs.

He then allegedly grabbed her, tore her clothes off, and had sex with her.

He is currently being held on a $61,000 cash-only bond.