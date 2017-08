The Weirton Fire Department has decided to help their colleagues in Wheeling with their upcoming Firefighters Convention.

The Department presented a check worth $3500 to Wheeling Fire Officials on Tuesday to become a sponsor.

The Professional Firefighters of West Virginia State Convention will be held in Downtown Wheeling next year. This will be the convention's 100th anniversary.

The convention will be held next year in mid-May in Downtown Wheeling.