Brooke County Community Raising Money to Assist Houston Flood Victims

Catastrophic flooding continues to devastate Houston and other areas of southern Texas, and Brooke County, West Virginia has decided to do something about it.

Students and staff across Brooke County are raising money to assist the flood victims in Houston, because they know firsthand the devastation flooding can cause.

It's day number three for the flooding in Houston, but it's really just the beginning.

For months, cities across southern Texas will be cleaning up the devastation left behind, which is something Brooke County Schools Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute says she's very familiar with.

"In Brooke County, we know what that feels like. Maybe on a smaller scale, but when it happens to your family, it's never small. We know all of the efforts that went into helping Brooke County families when they experience flooding, so now it's time for us to hep Houston," said Paesano Shute.

So until September 8th, officials are asking teachers, staff, parents, students, and community members to donate.

The Superintendent says it's important to remember that no donation is too small.

"When you think of someone begin displaced, and someone not knowing where they're going to be living,or where their next meal is, or if they're going to find shelter, there isn't anything too small that anyone can do," said Paesano Shute.

Donations can be turned in at all Brooke County schools and the central office.

If you donate, you'll be asked to sign a flyer, which will be hung around Brooke County to show those who helped.

They will be accepting cash or checks. Checks can be made payable to the Greater Houston Community Foundation.