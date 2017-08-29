Animals Up Close: Red Panda and Goral

This week's up-close encounter takes us all the way to Asia.

When Kaylin and her brother Avery walked into the exhibit, they were greeted by the Central Chinese Goral named Mo.

Central Chinese Gorals are endangered, and there are only nine to 10 zoos that have them in their animal collection.

The gorals live with the red pandas at the Oglebay Good Zoo. Red pandas are native from Nepal to China.

Their fur is a reddish-orange color so they can blend in with similar colored leaves in their natural habitat.

Kaylin and Avery fed the pandas grapes, but their diets are a little different in the wild.

They eat bamboo, but they do not eat the hard shoots like Giant Pandas. They eat the soft shoot and leaves.

They also eat bugs.

Red pandas are expert climbers and have retractable claws which help them reach the highest tree branches.

They stayed on the ground for most of Kaylin and Avery's visit, eating right out the palms of their hands.

"I liked them and the girl's tongue felt weirder than the boy's one," said Kaylin.

You can see the red pandas and gorals in their shared exhibit inside the Oglebay Good Zoo.

The Oglebay Good Zoo is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends. You can also schedule an up-close encounter with up to three animals by calling 304-243-4100.