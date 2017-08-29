Congressman Bill Johnson Talks Oil and Gas in Belmont County

Oil and gas means big business for the Ohio Valley and Tuesday Congressman Bill Johnson made a stop in Belmont County to discuss how big it truly is.

The Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association held their monthly dinner meeting at the Belmont Hills Country Club Tuesday to discuss how things are moving forward in our area. The Keynote speaker for the event was Congressman Bill Johnson.

Johnson explained to the association that Ohio is showing the world what it's made of, literally, "We are sitting on top of a nearly limitless supply of natural oil and gas. The Marcellus and Utica shale has had a tremendous, positive economic impact on our region," said Republican U.S. Representative for the 6th Congressional District of Ohio, Bill Johnson.

Because of that impact, the world is taking note. Take PTT Global Chemical, for instance, Officials said the petrochemical company is taking all the right steps toward providing jobs in our area. The industry in our area as a whole is doing the same, "I mean those counties that have the Marcellus and Utica shale in them have seen unemployment drop by as much as 60 percent in some of those counties," Congressman Johnson added.

Education is the key to our future and because of that, local school systems like Bridgeport and St. Clairsville as well as Belmont College and the University of Akron have joined in on these monthly discussions, "We felt that it would be good to have representatives from various schools here to just get an idea of what's going on in the industry," said Ed Mowrer with Belmont College.

As we look to the future, Congressman Johnson thinks our area is set to experience a major change in our economic climate, "You've got a company like PTT Global Chemical looking at an ethane cracker plant right here in Belmont County, that's going to be a huge, huge game changing situation for Ohio and our region. That's a $6 billion project, 10,000 construction workers over a six-year period and then upwards of a thousand workers permanent once the plant goes operational."

The future of that proposed plant is still unclear, but PTTGC continues to move forward with researching our area.

