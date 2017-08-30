Deal Near Completion for Menards Home-Improvement Store Development

The Ohio County Commission has given an update on the Menards Home-Improvement Store pad development.

According to Commissioner Randy Wharton, the deal is 90-percent complete, and they're hoping to have it 100-percent done by the end of next week.

Commissioner Wharton continued to say that they awarded the bid for the utilities of that site to Cast & Baker Corporation.

The total bid was in the $900,000 range, and was the lowest offered to them.

As for when Menards will join the Highlands, Commission Wharton said "That's going to be up to them. It'll be based mainly on their construction schedule when they start construction. Basically, if weather permits, will be able to be what determines when the store opens. I would think, that they'll start construction or plan that around when they want to open."