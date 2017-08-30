W. Va. Residents Impacted by July Flooding May Be Eligible for Disaster SNAP Benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced that residents who lived or worked in Harrison, Marion, Marshall, or Wetzel counties during the July 29th flooding may be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (D-SNAP) benefits.

Approved by DHHR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), D-SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food, but cannot be used to buy alcohol beverages, tobacco, or non-food items.

“Residents who are not normally eligible for SNAP may qualify for D-SNAP due to disaster-related changes, including inability to access money in checking or savings accounts, unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or loss/reduction in income as a result of the disaster,” said Linda Watts, Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

According to the press release, eligibility will be based on the household's net income, which can be determined by adding available income, cash on hand, and accessible bank accounts, then subtracting the unreimbursed disaster-related expenses.

Assets such as homes and automobiles are not included in the net income eligibility determination.

Residents of Harrison, Marion, Marshall, and Wetzel counties can apply for D-SNAP benefits at the following locations starting on September 6th and ending on September 12th.

Harrison DHHR: 153 W. Main Street, Suite D, Clarksburg, WV 26302

Marion DHHR: 416 Adams Street, Suite 307, Fairmont, WV 26654

Marshall DHHR: 400 Teletech Drive, Suite 2, Moundsville, WV 26041

Wetzel DHHR: 1236 North State Route 2, New Martinsville, WV 26155

Applicants are encouraged to bring the following items:

photo proof of identification such as a driver's license or other photo ID; Other ID, such as but limited to: school ID card or record, marriage record, library card, credit card, employment services registration card, Social Security card, voter registration card, military discharge papers, selective service card, state ID card, passport, military identification card, are acceptable.

documentation of residence in the affected county at the time of disaster;

verification of all income, including employment income received during July 29, 2017 – August 27, 2017;

verification of assets such as checking and savings accounts; and

verification of all disaster-related expenses.

Most benefits will be available within one day of applying. Benefits must be used within 120-days.