Baby Elephant at Pittsburgh Zoo Dies

According to officials at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, their baby elephant calf has died.

"Our hearts are broken, just devastating," said Dr. Barbara Baker, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. "She touched so many people in such a short time. We did everything we possibly could to care for her, but unfortunately in the end, it just wasn't enough."

While teething, the elephant stopped eating. Staff at the zoo decided to insert a feeding tube to provide her with the necessary nutrients her body needed. The calf reportedly initially responded well to the feeding tube, but her weight was not increasing consistently.

The zoo made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the calf, and zoo officials report that she passed away peacefully "surrounded by her family of dedicated keepers."

Zoo officials consulted elephant experts from around the world. The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which is the world leader in saving orphaned elephant calves, assured the zoo that it was normal for teething calves to not have an appetite and lose weight. They also warned the zoo that the little calves won't always recover from the weight loss, and they pass away as a result.

The calf was born prematurely, and only weighed 184 pounds, which is 52 pounds below the average African elephant calf weight. The zoo staff cared for her 24-hours a day since she was born, as the calf's mother rejected her and had no milk. The calf was hand-fed elephant milk as well as an African elephant formula.

The zoo's veterinary team will be performing a full necropsy, which they hope will shed some light on the problem. According to officials, results will not be available for several weeks.