Appalachian Power Sends Crews to Texas

Crews from West Virginia headed to Texas Tuesday morning.

Appalachian Power has sent 15 Circuit Coordinator teams, five Forestry teams and two Safety Coordinators for a total of 42 people out of the Charleston area to Texas.

AEP Texas serves Abilene, Corpus Christi, Laredo, Rio Grande, San Angelo.

As of Tuesday morning, there were still 130,000 customers without power.

Restoration is expected to be complete within a few days.