Investigation Ongoing In Glen Dale Shots Fired Case

New information has been released involving a shots fired incident in Glen Dale.

Glen Dale Police believe the incident was in retaliation to an incident in Wheeling. According to Police Chief Ed Vogler, they believe this involves a shooting incident on Wheeling Island four or five weeks ago.

Chief Vogler says that they are still gathering evidence from the scene, and are trying to get fingerprints. Vogler also says that they do have suspects, but are waiting until all evidence is pulled from the scene to make any arrests.

Dispatch received a call around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday that the resident at 1610 Washington Avenue found bullet holes in a window, and bullets lodged in the wall.

