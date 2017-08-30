STUDY: Coal Industry Making A Comeback After Years of Decline

A new report shows that the coal industry is making a comeback after years of sharp decline.

The National Mining Association says that coal production is up significantly. Companies are hiring new miners and bringing back some that were laid off.

Industry leaders and their critics are not sure if the up-tick in mining is a temporary or a long-term phenomenon.

"We're seeing a few new mines opening, particularly in the metallurgical markets. We're seeing miners being called back to work, new miners being hired. And it's all good news, especially after the last seven or eight years where we've been in a downturn," said Chris Hamilton with the West Virginia Coal Association.

"Wind and solar are growing a great deal," said Bill Price, with the Sierra Club of West Virginia. "There's no doubt that coal mining will be around for a while, but it will never come back into the degree that it has been in the past."

There continues to be talk in West Virginia about the legislature creating a tiered-system for the coal severance tax.

The tax would go down when production is low, but would increase when coal production spikes.