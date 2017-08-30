Update with McMechen City Officials, Police One Month After Flooding

A month ago flash flooding crashed through the streets of McMechen leaving hundreds devastated. The city offices have just re-opened in a temporary location while the old building on 9th St. is being restored.

City officials are worried that not enough people are registering with FEMA. If you don't register within 60 days you wont qualify for any kind of assistance, including fundraisers or from the city. You can register by calling 1-800-621-FEMA, by visiting the Disaster Recovery Center at Bishop Donahue High School, or by going online to www.disasterassistance.gov.

Walking through the McMechen city building, it's hard to imagine just inches of water created this kind of damage.

The temporary building is open at 506 Marshall St. and is housing the water department, court, and also the police department. Sergeant Chelsea Morris was a first responder the night of the floods, she said the department has lost almost everything.

"Every single cruiser that we had was impacted in some way or shape or form. They're all being taken in for maintenance and getting fixed accordingly. Officer wise, we've lost boots, vest, body cams, our everyday gear," said Morris.

Not only is the police department still picking up the pieces, so are the people.

"We had 510 homes affected when we went door to door and I think we've got about 130 that have signed up. They need to know that this will not take away anything from their neighbor, even if they just had a little bit it's OK, it's dealt on an individual basis. It's not just one pot of money that anybody's going to get a piece of," said McMechen Mayor Gregg Wolfe.

City officials said water bills being processed now for 38 days instead of 30 because meters had to be manually read.

They do expect bills to be higher due to the flooding, but a plan will be in place through the city for assistance, but if you are not registered with FEMA you might not be eligible.

Mayor Wolfe and city officials said it only takes about 5 minutes to get registered with FEMA.

Sgt. Morris said she's proud of the way the small four person department is helping people while still responding to regular calls.

"To be honest we've just been there for each other, you know, any time that we can help another to take some time off to get some sleep or go be with family we've done that."

The mayor said he's not only proud of his city office staff, but the city itself.

"As far as the community as a whole it's as close or as tight knit as I can remember, the goal is now is to keep it that way."

The city building at 506 Marshall St. is open 7 AM to 3PM Monday through Friday, their number is 304-232-3140.

If you need the McMechen Police, please call 911.

If you need additional supplies in your home, contact Rose Hart with Appalachian Outreach at 304-645-2762.

