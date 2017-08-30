OSHP Investigate Fatal Vehicle Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday in Jefferson County.
Jacob Yeager, 24, of Toronto, Ohio was driving a 2002 Ford Expedition westbound on County Road 68 when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off of the left side of the roadway and ultimately striking a tree.
Yeager was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt.
Officials say that alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.
The investigation is still pending.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.