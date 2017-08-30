Dr. Jim Collins Visits EORH to Speak About Heroin Epidemic

"Death by Heroin" is an attention-grabbing title for a speech, but Dr. Jim Collins says that is exactly why he chose it: to get people's attention about an epidemic affecting the entire country.

With the rise of overdose deaths, Dr. Collins says there are certain things doctors and nurses should be paying attention to when a person who abuses opioids comes into the Emergency Room.

"I need to know how you got it in your body because how you got it in is going to determine how long it's going to last in your system. If you snort it, it might not last as long as putting it directly into your bloodstream or getting it into you body another way," said Collins.

He says the drug epidemic has become so prevalent in this region because of the interstate system and easy access to pain killers and heroin.

When it comes to addition recovery, Dr. Collins says a large issue exists in a lack of treatment for people who suffer from both addiction and psychological issues.

"So if you're an alcoholic or you're a drug addict, we have somewhere for you to go. If you're a schizophrenic or bipolar, we've got somewhere for you to go. If you have both, now we have a major problem. We need to fix that" said Collins.

In order to fight the drug epidemic, Dr. Collins says law enforcement, the government, and healthcare professionals need to work together.

"I've seen how law enforcement receives education on heroin, and then I see how health professionals receive education, and it's different. We're fractured. My greatest advice would be all of these industries should come together and learn a very similar and familiar curriculum together," said Collins.

While Dr. Collins agrees the drug epidemic is a major issue, he says another problem needs attention and is happening right under our noses: human trafficking.