Buckeye Local Named CA House Band Of The Week

It's that time of year again.



Football teams are taking the field and so are school marching bands.

Of course, Buckeye Local High School's 107 member marching band is no exception.

The Panthers have been hard at work all summer and they're excited to debut their new set.



"We're coming out with a bang, that's all I'm going to say. The band, and the dance line, the twirlers, everything's coming out with a bang this year," said Cadyia Pugh, a Senior, Dance Line Member:



This season the Panthers are playing classic hits from popular artists such as Michael Jackson and Guns and Roses.

They're hoping to get fans up out of their seats and having fun.



"The band sounds great this year. We're very proud of all the songs we're doing this year. We've got a couple good shows lined up too," said Braden Stewart, a Senior, Tuba Player:

Bill Stephens has been the Panthers' band director for the past 25 years, and said he couldn't love his job more.



"It's the most wonderful thing. You know, everybody has a job they go to and I get to go to this, one of the biggest things, I appreciate the fact that all of the parents trust me to spend the days with their children. It's really an honor for me," Stephens said.



Stephens isn't the only one who loves the band though. Seniors said it's their home away from home.



"I love everything about the band. I love that we're a family. I love playing and marching. Even though its early, I love coming to practices and seeing all my friends," said Cierra Leput, a Senior, Melophone Player.



The band will unveil their brand new uniforms on Friday, September 1st for Buckeye Local's first home game of the season.