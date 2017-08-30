State Senator Ryan Weld Named Senate Majority Whip

West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld has been named the Senate's next majority whip.

This now gives the Northern Panhandle a second voice among the chamber's top three leaders.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael officially announced Weld's appointment Wednesday, which means the number two position in the Senate belongs to Majority Leader Ryan Ferns and number three now goes to Weld.

Weld said his new role as majority whip means he has to make sure every piece of legislation has enough support to be passed.

In other words, he has to talk with everyone to keep the consensus.

Of course, the Senate president has the final say in which pieces of legislation are passed, but all it's based off the information provided to him by the whip.

Weld said he was completely surprised to receive the appointment, especially since he's only been in the Senate for a year.

He's very grateful to receive this opportunity though.

"You know, very unexpected call, very surprised, but very exiting. There's a lot of work to do and now to be able to have a seat at the leadership table, be in those meetings, strategize and put together the legislative agenda for the upcoming session, it's very exciting," Weld said.



Weld has only been in office since January, but officials said his work ethic and willingness "to stand up for what he believes in" made him a great choice.

Weld will succeed Senator Craig Blair as majority whip now that Blair has moved on to become chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.