Fort Henry Days Celebrate 235th Anniversary of Battle

As Labor Day weekend approaches, officials at Oglebay Park are preparing for the 20th anniversary of Fort Henry Days.

Construction of the forts began early on Wednesday in preparation for this event.

It's a way for the community to commemorate the 235th anniversary of the 1782 Battle of Fort Henry and Betty Zane's famous run for the gunpowder. Fort Henry Days will take place on Saturday and Sunday, this upcoming weekend, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.