Former Employee Sentenced After Stealing Thousands From Judge

A Belmont County woman who pled guilty to charges of aggravated theft and tampering with records was in court Wednesday.

Jane Sliva was an employee of now-retired judge D. William Davis of the Eastern Division Court when she stole $185,000.

Judge Joe Fregiato sentenced Sliva to three years in prison, and she has to pay back the money stolen during a 10-year period.

According to Davis, she had been working as his legal secretary for 32 years, and he couldn't believe it.

"She found a way, a very sophisticated way, under the radar to skim money/take cash every week; 500 this week, 700 another week, $1,000. She basically hid it for that 10-year-period, and it was only discovered when I became a legal corporation and we audited the books and we found money missing," said Davis.

Davis says he's happy they received the restitution and he's pleased with the outcome of the case, but he would've liked to have seen some type of jail sentence.