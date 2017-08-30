U.S. Marshals Search for Convicted Sex Offender

The U.S. Marshals are looking for 28-year-old Chris Barker.

Officials say he is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender as well as failure to abide by his federal supervised release.

Officials say he also goes by the name Chris Cooper. Officials describe him as 6-foot, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Barker is also said to have tattoos on his right arm, back, and chest.

If you see him, you are urged to call local law enforcement.