Wednesday's Child: Meet Constance

Constance is six-years-old, a first grader at Madison Elementary, and she has a lot of interests.

Constance is outgoing, energetic, and would probably have fun doing just about anything. However, she does have some favorite activities.

"I like to play with Play-Doh and play with baby dolls."

She says she hopes her mentor will play with her, maybe take her to the toy store, or to her favorite outdoor activity: swimming.

Constance says she does not care how old her mentor is, but she does have one specific request: that her mentor is female.

Her favorite color is pink, and her favorite food is pizza.

Constance actually likes to cook and would like her mentor to cook with her or teach her some new recipes.

She also likes to relax with some Doc McStuffins on the television, but she says she would also like to talk about Jesus and learn more about the Bible.

If you are interested in becoming Constance or another child's mentor, you can do so as an individual or as a family.

You can contact Connie Ball at 304-218-2857 or cball@ysswv.com for more information.