Route 250 Open After Tractor Trailer Gets Stuck On Guardrail

UPDATE: As of 8 p.m. Wednesday 250 is back open after a tractor trailer got stuck in the intersection of Route 250 and Fork Ridge.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department said the driver cut the turn too close and got stuck on a guardrail.

There were no injuries.

ORIGINAL: According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, Fork Ridge Road is shut down as of 7:20 p.m. Wednesday due to a large truck that got stuck at the intersection of Route 250.

Both roads were shut down for over an hour, but crews were able to re-open Route 250.

There is no word on when Fork Ridge Road will re-open.



