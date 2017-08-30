Cloud 9 Salon and Spa Works to fix Hair and Build Confidence with Microblading

Wednesday Tate Blanchard stopped by Cloud 9 Salon & Spa in Martins Ferry to see about a new crave that is sweeping the nation.

You may have seen pictures or heard stories about ladies having their eyebrows microbladed, but at Cloud 9, the microblading possibilities are endless, "So, microblading could be a fix for anywhere you have hair, so whether it's a hairline, you may have a little alopecia in one area and you might have alopecia in a lot of areas," said salon owner, Bridgette Hardy.

The process is the exact same as going to a tattoo parlor because microblading is a semi permanent tattoo. In Tate's case, he had a birthmark on the edge of his hairline where the patch is a little lighter than the rest of his scalp and it looked a little like a bald spot. He sat down with Bridgette for a consultation to even out his hairline, "I really think it'll be really good, and I know we can really match up the color and it's really not too much," Hardy said.

They got started with a topical numbing ointment and after letting that set for about 20 minutes, Bridgette unpacked the needles and got started. Everything they do at Cloud 9 is sterile, so if you are worried about infections Bridgette goes the extra mile to reduce your risks, "I'm a little OCD on sterile. Everything is only used once, everything on this table will, if it's a sharp instrument will go in the sharpy, everything else is in a bio-hazard bag and thrown away. Nothing is reused on anybody."

While she was working, Bridgette took her time to make the tattoo marks look like Tate's real hair and that's something her staff will do for each of their clients. In the end, the entire process for him took less than an hour, and it was far less involved than most microblading procedures they do and the results should last up to about 18-months, "If you want to come back in six weeks just for a touch up and to see what has faded off, that's perfect, that's a definite recommendation, and then after that I'd just recommend doing it every 18 months that way you just stay real consistent with your results," Hardy added.

This procedure is more than a cosmetic fix for some people Hardy said, "I've done a little girl who has zero hair anywhere, no hair, no eyebrows, no eyelashes and I just love her dearly and to just give her eyebrows was everything."

If you would like to have any of those things you see as issues fixed you can always stop by Cloud 9 in Martins Ferry or give them a call at (740) 635-HAIR.

Here are some notes on microblading from Bridgette,

Microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo. We create hair like strokes to enhance the shape and or fullness of your brows.

We can even create a brow if you have no hair at all. We customize the shape to your face and the color that suits you best.

It takes about two hours

Consultations are free.

Healing time is two weeks.

We numb with topical Lidocaine.

It lasts 1-2 years.

The price is $400. That includes your touch up in 6-8 weeks.

There is a $50 deposit required that will go towards your brow service.

All diabetics must have a Dr. slip