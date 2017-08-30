East Coast Metal Systems Ribbon Cutting

East Coast Metal Systems held their ribbon cutting Wednesday for their new building in the Highlands.

ECMS is a full service sheet metal shop that employs around 75 people here in the area. With the opening of their new building they've combined their Wheeling sheet metal shop facility with their Bellaire composite metal fabrication facility.

Director of Operations Steve Kerr tells me this was a great move by the company's presidents because it helps expand product lines and offer more to customers.

As for what they do offer, "We're an architecturally metal facade manufacture," Kerr said. "So basically, we're going to be able to put different products on the building that are going to be able to give you longevity. They've got long warranties with them to protect against paint fade. So, it's a very versatile product."

Kerr says they're always hiring and looking for new employees to join their team. If you interested you can go to indeed.com or just go to the facility at 625 Distribution Road in the Highlands and drop off an application to their front desk.

You can also visit their website, ecmsinc.net, to find more information.