CROSBY, TEXAS -- Two explosions have been reported at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, 25 miles northeast of Houston, said CBS affiliate KHOU.

According to CBS News, the Harris County Emergency Operations Center notified the company around 2 a.m. of explosions at the site and black smoke coming from the area.

One deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes and nine others drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution, the Harris County Sheriff's Office reported in a tweet.

Arkema officials had previously believed sometime within the next several days, chemicals at the plant would degrade, explode, and catch fire due to Harvey related- flooding power outages.

"Organic peroxides are extremely flammable and, as agreed with public officials, the best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out," according to a statement from the company.