Wheeling Police Investigate Alleged Assault, Home Invasion

Wheeling Police responded to a reported burglary at a Kentucky Street address Wednesday evening.

According to Sergeant Gregg McKenzie, officers obtained information from the victim and witnesses, and learned that a home invasion had taken place.

The victim reportedly told officials that he was seated in his residence when two male suspects forced their way into the home and assaulted him with a blunt object. The victim fled his residence, with the suspects allegedly chasing after him, reportedly assaulting him further.

The suspects also reportedly stole personal property from the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, the victim described the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1:

White male

Clean Shaven

Mid/Late 20's

Gray hooded sweatshirt

Blue Jeans

Suspect 2:

White male

Clean shaven

Mid/Late 20's

Black hooded sweatshirt

Black jeans

Both suspects were reportedly witnessed leaving the scene in a blue-colored sedan. No further description was given to officials.

If you have any information, please call the Wheeling Police Department.

