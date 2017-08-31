New Rules Concerning Opiate Prescriptions In Ohio

New rules go into effect on Thursday at your doctor's office that could reduce the number of opiate doses given to patients in Ohio by 109 million per year.

There is no single solution to the opiate crisis that continues to kill Ohioans on a daily basis. However, Governor Kasich believes the launch of new rules for opiate prescriptions could be the first step in preventing addiction.

Starting Thursday, medical professionals will not be allowed to prescribe opiates for acute pain to adults for more than seven days, and children for more than five.

These limits can be exceeded, but only if a specific reason is written into the patient's medical record.

“I don’t care who you are, you violate these guidelines and the medical board will come after you, and you will be disciplined and perhaps even lose your license," said Gov. Kasich.

The launch of the new regulations marks six years of work by Kasich's office.

“This is a direction the entire country ought to think about. It’s a road map as to how you begin to solve this problem," Kasich said.

But State Senate Minority leader Kenny Yuko still harbors concerns.

“This might be a good solution if it worked as designed, but when it doesn’t work as designed and you force a person to go to the streets looking for those drugs, then we might be asking for more problems then what this bargains for," Yuko said.

Yuko and the democrats continue to insist the right solution is to dip into Ohio's $2 Billion rainy day fund, and use $200 Million of it for the treatment of those addicted to opiates.

Kasich says Third Frontier, the state's technology arm, is looking into technology that could be used to treat people struggling with addiction.