Local Commissioner Joins 80 Others at White House Event

One local commissioner had the chance to join 80 county commissioners at the White House, all in hopes of strengthening the relationship between President Donald Trump and U.S. communities.

Jefferson County Commissioner Tom Gentile was one of the guests. The main focus of the seven hour briefing was to address important and difficult work being done at the county level in Ohio.

Gentile said he was surprised how federal officials actually "get it."

"It was just a great seminar. It was a lot of two way dialogue. It wasn't just us listening, so I really feel good about it and a take away from it is we have a list of contacts in almost every major department in government," Gentile said.

Participants came from more than half of Ohio's 88 counties, and included 27 chairs of county commissions.

The day's program also featured presentations by NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency, and others.