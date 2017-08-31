Bellaire Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Crack Cocaine, Pills

An observant Belmont County Sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop in Bellaire, which led to the discovery of a substantial amount of drugs.

Jason Jean Haller, 42, of Wheeling, is behind bars on five different drug charges.

At approximately midnight, deputy Hildebrand noticed Haller's car sitting on Belmont Street, and was able to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Hildebrand called in the K9 unit for backup, and found a large amount of crack cocaine and pills.Sheriff Dave Lucas said his deputies, alongside members of the major crimes unit which includes members from police departments from across the county, are out there every day looking for these kinds of arrests to help clean up Belmont County communities.

"You know they're out there, they're out there dealing, they're out there using, you know not only drugs but all the other criminal activities out there, we get information, we follow it up and we're going to continue on but this is just another good case of the officer doing their job," said Lucas.

Haller is facing multiple charges, including Possession of Controlled Substance Felony 5, Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor 4, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments Misdemeanor 2, Possession of Drugs Schedule 1 and 2 Felony 5, and Possession of Drugs Schedule 3,4, or 5 Felony 5.

Sheriff Lucas says one of the major crime unit's best assets is the community, so if you see something, say something.