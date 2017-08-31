Man Sentenced to 74 Months For Running Heroin Ring

A Steubenville man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court for his role in running a Steubenville-area heroin-trafficking ring.

David McShan, 39, was sentenced to 74 months in prison, and eight years of supervised release for his role in running the heroin-trafficking ring.

David and his brother, Frederick, 37, were each convicted following a week-long jury trial in March.

Frederick was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, 12 counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

David was also convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court documents and testimony, the brothers helped lead a drug organization that was responsible for street-level heroin sales in Steubenville, including the Market Street apartment public housing area, Weirton, Wheeling, and Bellaire.

A year-long investigation in this case by local, state, and federal law enforcement culminated in the seizure of eight firearms, three vehicles, and approximately $110,000 of narcotics proceeds.

Seven others involved in this case have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. They include:

Donae F. Grier, 38, of Irving, Texas, who was sentenced to 60 months in prison;

Christopher J. Bishop, 32, of Weirton, W.Va., who was sentenced to 120 months in prison;

Kerris D. Moncrease, 32, of Weirton, W.Va., who was sentenced to 42 months in prison;

Perrier D. Coleman, 21, of Steubenville, Ohio, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison;

Terrence L. Smith, 27, of Steubenville, Ohio, who was sentenced to 87 months in prison;

Michael K. Greathouse, 25, of Steubenville, Ohio, who was sentenced to 100 months in prison and

Erica L. Jury, 37, of Steubenville, Ohio, who was sentenced to time served.

Frederick McShan is scheduled for sentencing on October 12th at 1:30 p.m.