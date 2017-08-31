Wheeling Hospital Donates SWAT Medical Supplies to Wheeling Fire, Police

Wheeling Hospital has donated life-saving medical supplies to the Wheeling Fire Department's SWAT Medics, who work alongside the city police department's SWAT team.

Several WFD paramedics, also known as SWAT medics, accompany the police team on missions. SWAT medics carry numerous medical supplies in case a team member or other individuals are injured during a tactical situation.

The supplies include combat action tourniquets, emergency trauma dressing, rescue aid kit, hemostatic gauze/applicators, chest seal, constricting band, needle decompression, splints, tactical extrication device, grip tap, and chest pouch.

“We fully appreciate and thank our first responders for the job they do. We have a long history of supporting them whenever we can, and are proud to donate $5,000 worth of medical supplies the fire department requested. We hope the supplies are never necessary, but if they are, the medics have what they need,” said Wheeling Hospital CEO Ron Violi.

Fire Chief Larry Helms said that the SWAT medics include the department's several paramedics, who wear the same military-type SWAT uniforms as the police.

“When the police SWAT team is dispatched to a situation, they are backed up by our SWAT Medics with their special medical supplies. We’re pleased to offer this support for our police," Helms said. "The two departments have an excellent working relationship and we thank Wheeling Hospital for its dedication to area first responders."

“During a SWAT mission, if an injury occurs, it’s highly possible medical personnel could be in harm’s way trying to render care as we do our job," said Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger.

"With the SWAT Medics working by our side with their tactical medical gear, and being familiar with how we operate, the medics’ ability to help patients is enhanced. This is another example of an achievement in enhancing our professional response during critical incidents. Community partners like Wheeling Hospital help make these improvements possible," Schwertfeger said.