West Virginians Will Determine The Future of Governor Justice's Roads Plan

On October 7th, voters will have the chance to cast their ballots and approve the selling of bonds to fund Governor Jim Justice's Roads Program.

Officials said the bonds could generate one billion dollars for infrastructure across the Mountain State and it wouldn't cost tax payers a dime.

State Senator Ryan Weld said the bonds will be paid for by DMV fees and the tax on gasoline.

The bonds could also create up to 48,000 construction jobs over the next few years, which is why Weld supports the road bond.

"I think that it gives West Virginia the ability to fund these big projects. You know, everybody drives the roads around here. We know that they're not in good condition, but in order to be able to fix these, we're going to need to be able to get that funding upfront, to be able to pay for those projects. So, that's why I support the road bond because it's not an increase in your taxes," Weld said.



In the Northern Panhandle, these bonds could go towards the complete overhaul of all the bridges on I-70.