Meeting Set to Discuss Courthouse Security Increases

Another meeting to discuss security at the Jefferson County Courthouse has officially been set.
The meeting comes after Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was ambushed and shot outside of the courthouse just ten days ago.
Commissioners confirmed they will need to meet next week to discuss all of the information they've gathered so far.
Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Gentile says that no final decisions will be made until Judge Bruzzese can weigh in on the subject.
