Wheeling Residents Upset Over "Broken" Parking Meters

7News has received reports of people being ticketed for their meters expiring. While they are willing to pay for parking, they're concerned that some of the meters aren't working properly.

Vice-Mayor Chad Thalman says this is a problem the city is looking into, but in the mean time if you receive a ticket while parked at a broken meter, just notify the finance department on the first floor of the county building, and let them know which meter they were parked at by giving them the number on the meter.

At that time, if it is a defective meter, the finance department will waive the ticket and fix the issue. Thalman also said parking is still available even if the meter is broken.

"Often times people put a note on the meter indicating that the meter is broken so the meter attendant sees it," said Thalman. "If that happens, the meter attendant will notify somebody in the city building to get out and replace the meter, and fix the meter."

Thalman continued to say the only time we would see the meters replaced is in 2018 or 2019 when downtown Wheeling gets new sidewalks. According to him, council is still unsure if they're going to replace the meters, but if they do it's going to cost well into six figures.

We also spoke with Wheeling Police Deputy Chief Marty Kimball who says they've only received one complaint of a broken meter in the last two months. So, if there is an issue, you have to put it in writing for them to know.