College Football Kicks Off for West Liberty as they Host Urbana

The local college football season started Thursday night as the West Liberty Hilltoppers take on Urbana at West Family Stadium.

Last Thursday kicked off the 2017 high school football season this Thursday, the college football season. We're just under an hour away from an MEC showdown at west family stadium between the west liberty Hilltoppers and the Blue Knights.

When we spoke to West Liberty head football coach Roger Waialae last week he said this topper team is tired of banging up on each other in practice and they're more than ready to get this season going and show the MEC what they've got in store.

Expect some changes this season to the Topper offense the strength is their backfield and they plan to run the ball to open up the pass.

Despite Urbana returning a lot of defensive starters Waialae told us they're really going in blind, they've got a new defensive coordinator so they're more focusing on the rules of the game.

Topper defense has a better idea going into this one, they know they're up against a running quarterback in Tajuan Green so someone needs to be on him at all times.

