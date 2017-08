The Follansbee Church of Christ is using this holiday weekend to help residents of Texas get back on their feet again.

They are collecting non-perishable foods and a number of cleaning supplies to donate to the victims. You can drop off any of these items to the Follansbee Pharmacy, Hood's Pharmacy, Riesbeck's Food Market in Follansbee and Wintersville, and Shop 'n Save in Weirton.

They are also accepting cash donations.