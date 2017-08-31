Brooke County Man Charged for Car Break-Ins

A Brooke County man is behind bars after several complaints of car break-ins in the Hooverson Heights area of Follansbee.

Officials said James Starr, 56, faces charges of breaking and entering an auto, petit larceny and possession of stolen property. These break-ins have been happening for the past week and officials have recovered some of the stolen property.

Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer said another suspect is also believed to be involved and he'll be charged in juvenile court.

